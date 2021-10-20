Teenager robbed and set on fire after meeting man from gay dating site

An 18-year-old was reportedly robbed, assaulted and set on fire after going to meet a man he met on a gay dating site.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

The teenager went to meet the man in St James, Jamaica on 11 October and is now fighting for his life in hospital.

Not only was he abducted and robbed, the unnamed teen had his penis partially severed before being set alight.

Police say they are looking for three men, including the person the teen was meeting from the dating site.

The victim is said to have told police that after arriving at the place they agreed to meet, three men were waiting for him who kidnapped him, stole his bank card, phone and other personal belongings.

He was then beaten by the trio, who forced him to share his bank information so they could go to an ATM and withdraw his money.

“They were unsuccessful,” a police officer told The Sunday Gleaner. “So they returned to where they were holding their victim, and on this occasion, he was forced to transfer money into an account that they gave him.”

The officer explained that the men were apparently drinking alcohol, which they used to cover the victim in.

He was then set on fire after having his penis partially severed before being left alone to die.