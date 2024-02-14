Teenager charged with attempted murder after trans teen stabbed

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a trans teenage girl was stabbed multiple times in a “shocking and violent attack,” a court has heard.

On 10 February, an 18-year-old was stabbed 14 times in an alleged attack at a rollerskating party in Masons Avenue in Wealdstone, London.

The victim, who is yet to be named publicly, was with friends when she was allegedly attacked by a group after being verbally abused with transphobic slurs.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for her injuries before being discharged and is now at home with family, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

On 13 February, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public and appeared in court.

The court heard that Betts-Ramsey denies being involved in the stabbing. She did not formally enter any pleas when the charges were read out to her.

Betts-Ramsey has been remanded in custody until a plea hearing at the Old Bailey on March 12, according to The Standard.

Detective Inspector Nicola Hannant, who is leading the investigation, has appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward: “This was a shocking and violent attack and we continue to support the victim and her family as she recovers from her injuries.

“Since the incident occurred, we have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible and are making good progress with our investigation.

“We have already arrested four people however we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area or who believes they have further information to come forward and speak to us.

“We have increased police patrols in the area and would encourage people to approach these officers with any information or concerns.”

Laura Mackay, CEO of Just Like Us, the LGBTQIA+ young people’s charity, said: “We are horrified to hear that yet another trans girl has been stabbed in the UK this past weekend.

“No one should ever have to fear for their safety because they are part of the LGBT+ community.

“Just one year on from the murder of Brianna Ghey, we are still witnessing anti-trans jokes in Parliament, shocking comments across social media platforms, and newspaper headlines that seek to mock and vilify.

“It is clear that transphobia, in any guise and at any level, leads to devastating hate crimes. Trans young people deserve to feel safe at home, at school, or while out roller-skating with their friends – the violence must stop.”

Stonewall later posted on their Instagram story: “We are deeply concerned by court reports of a trans teenage girl being stabbed multiple times at the weekend.

“Our thoughts are with the girl and her family, and we wish her well as she recovers from her injuries.

“While it’s important not to speculate about a live police investigation, violence against any person is intolerable, and we know that this incident may cause great concern for many people in our community.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 6306/10 Feb or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.