Taya Ashton is the 31st known trans person to be killed in the US this year

2021 is on track to break last year’s record of transgender murders in the United States.

According to reports, 20-year-old Black transgender woman Taya Ashton was killed in Suitland, Prince George’s County, Maryland on 17 July. This marks the 31st known death of a transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming person in the country this year.

Prince George’s County police found Ashton’s body before 10pm, states the Washington Blade, where they discovered a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to “identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive,” the police said in a statement.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, at this time, detectives do not believe this was a random crime. At this point in the investigation, we have uncovered no evidence suggesting Taya’s murder was due to her gender identity, but as in all cases, we explore all possibilities.”

Ashton’s grandfather, DC resident Stuart Anderson, told the Washington Blade that the victim’s status as a transgender woman was accepted by her parents and extended family, and are devastated over their loss.

He also said there were no signs of forced entry into Ashton’s apartment, leading them to believe that she was murdered by someone she knew. Anderson added: “It looked like a struggle might have taken place.”

DC transgender advocate Earline Budd mourned the death of Ashton, stating: “Today is a somber and sad day for the Transgender Community as we remember yet another life so precious taken away. This murder only reminds us of the tragic shooting in 2019 of both Ashanti Carmon and Zoe Spears.