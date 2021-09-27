Taiwan court rules against “proof of surgery” requirement in massive win for transgender rights

In a huge win for LGBTQ+ rights, a Taiwan court has thrown out its gender reassignment surgery requirement for trans individuals.

The decision was the result of a lawsuit filed by Xiao E, who was denied the right to change her gender on her national ID card.

Under the archaic legislation, transgender people were required to surgically remove their reporductive organs in order to legally change their gender.

The Taipei High Administrative Court ruled the requirement was unconstitutional on Thursday (23 September).

They also cited that the plaintiff had provided the necessary requirements to undergo the process of legally changing her name without being subjected to surgery.

Unfortunately, this ruling will only effect Xiao E. Other trans individuals looking to legally change their gender – without “proof of surgery” – will have to wait for the regulations to be revised or pursue legal action.

E-Ling Chiu, director of Amnesty International Taiwan praised the court’s decision while urging the the Ministry of Interior to abolish the requirement.

“The court’s decision to waive compulsory surgical requirements for people seeking gender affirmation is a landmark moment for transgender rights in Taiwan,” Chiu said.