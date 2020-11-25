Taimi wins the GAY TIMES Honour for Community Entrepreneurship

Taimi has been named the recipient of the GAY TIMES Honour for Community Entrepreneurship.

The LGBTQ+ dating and social platform have kept LGBTQ+ people connected during a difficult year, continuing to provide a safe digital space for community and communication.

Launched in 2017, Taimi was founded by Alex Pasykov and has since rolled out across 45 countries globally. Alex is a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and continues to speak up for LGBTQ+ rights for all queer people across the world.

As a company, Taimi has a deep commitment to social responsibility in helping better the lives of LGBTQ+ people. From a desire to challenge state-sponsored homophobia to highlighting the issues faced by queer people in different regions, Taimi has been clear that spotlighting and supporting activism is a key focus of theirs.

I believe that people are capable of making this world a better place. I was born in a country where being LGBTQ+ was a taboo up until the fall of the Soviet Union,” Alex says in the GAY TIMES Magazine cover story.

“Yes, we have seen changes in the world since, but think about the rise of the far-right views in Europe, the horror stories we hear of from the Middle East, the imprisonment of LGBTQ+ people in African countries.

“Although we get to enjoy freedoms in the West, there are still many social issues LGBTQ+ people face on a daily basis in the US, UK, Canada, Australia. There are stories of bakeries refusing to bake cakes for LGBTQ+ weddings, photographers denying photo shoots to LGBTQ+ families.

“In my opinion, this is not the world we are supposed to live in. People should be valued for what they offer in terms of knowledge and skills not judged for who they are, their gender, sexual identity, orientation – none of that should matter.”

