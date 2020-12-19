We have to stan!

Switzerland has taken massive steps towards LGBTQ+ equality and rights.

The Swiss National Council approved a bill that includes the legalization of same-sex marriage, allowing transgender people to change their gender legally, and also grant lesbian couples the ability to use sperm banks.

Switzerland has become the 29th country that has made same-sex marriage legal.

Olga Baranova from the Marriage For All campaign expressed her excitement for the new laws, stating: “We’ve been waiting for this for seven years.”

The request to legalise same-sex marriage was first brought to the upper house of Switzerland legislature back in 2013.

“This is not only a milestone in the fight for the rights of the Swiss LGBT population, but also an important victory for their dignity, their acceptance, and their inclusion in society,” said the Marriage For All campaign group.

Even with the passing of this monumental bill, there is still a possibility of a national referendum on marriage equality.