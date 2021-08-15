Survey reports 92% of LGBTQ+ adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A new study has revealed that 92% of LGBTQ+ people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a report from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), over 15,000 adults participated in the Community Marketing & Insights 15th annual LGBTQ Community survey.
The data showed that 93% of cisgender gay and bi+ men, 92% of transgender and non-binary people, and 92% of cisgender lesbian and bi+ women have received at least one dose.
Jay Brown, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training, praised the research in a statement.
“We are encouraged to see evidence that suggests such a strong majority of the LGBTQ+ community who responded to the survey have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Brown said.
“The Human Rights Campaign Foundation will continue to working with our partners to ensure that no one in our community is left behind.”
The survey also revealed that many queer people of colour have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“By race and ethnicity, 90% of Latinx respondents, 85% of Black respondents, 96% of Asian or Pacific Islander respondents, and 85% of Native American/Middle Eastern/North African LGBTQ+ adults received at least one dose,” the HRC said.
In terms of the social impact of the ongoing pandemic, 59% of respondents revealed that COVID-19 made them feel socially isolated.
Alongside social isolation, 50% of participants said that the virus impacted their mental health.
LGBTQ+ people of colour have also reported more losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic than white queer people. This information not only translates to losing family members but also financial well-being.
In a statement, David Paisley – the CMI Senior Director of Research – discussed the high rates of vaccinations in a statement.
“There are many reasons why LGBTQ+ vaccination rates may be higher percentages of the LGBTQ+ community being liberal, living in blue states, and living in urban areas,” he said.
“While participants had strong education levels, those with no more than a high school diploma still had an 87% vaccination rate. We also see that Covid isolation significantly impacted LGBTQ+ people, which may have motivated quick vaccination to reenter the community.”
You can check out the full report here.
