Survey finds 38% of LGBTQ+ people in Japan have been sexually harassed or assaulted

Some people who attempted to get help from the police or sexual violence centres were turned away.

A new survey has found that nearly 40% of LGBTQ+ people in Japan have been either sexually harassed or assaulted.

The results of the survey were released on Saturday (26 December) by Yasuharu Hidaka, a professor of social epidemiology at the Takarazuka University.

The survey of 10,769 people was conducted last year between September and December by Lifenet Insurance Co. Out of the ten examples which were deemed to be sexual harassment or assault in the survey, 4,106 people said they had been a victim of one.

The most common form of harassment was the touching of a person’s genitals, with 22.4% reporting it. Other commonly experienced forms of harassment or assault included being “harassed by sexual words or deeds” or getting forcibly kissed, with 17.3% and 11.5% of respondents saying this had happened to them respectively.

More than half of the trans women (57%), lesbians (52.2%) and trans men (51.9%) who were asked in the survey said they had been raped.

Yasuharu Hidaka believes that some LGBTQ+ people refuse to come forward following bad experiences with the police or other counseling centres.

He called for a better understanding of the LGBTQ+ community from these groups, saying: “It is necessary (for the government) to improve its support system that is designed to help sexual minorities and male victims, not only women.”