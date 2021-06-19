US Supreme Court sides with Catholic adoption agency that discriminates against LGBTQ+ couples

In a blow to LGBTQ+ rights, the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the Catholic Social Services (CSS) in regards to an anti-discrimination case.

On Thursday ( 17 June), the court ruled that a Catholic adoption agency was able to renew its contract with the city of Philadelphia even after it violated city law by refusing married LGBTQ+ couples from adopting.

The court unanimously agreed that the city violated CSS’s rights but was divided on the reasoning with a 6 to 3 split.

Writing for the six justice’s, Chief Justice John Roberts discussed the reasoning behind the court’s decision.

“CSS seeks only an accommodation that will allow it to continue serving the children of Philadelphia in a manner consistent with its religious beliefs; It does not seek to impose those beliefs on anyone else,” he said.

The controversial decision comes after a lengthy battle between the Catholic Social Services and the city of Philadelphia. Before the case, the city was using the services of the CSS but once it was revealed that they wouldn’t re-home children to same-sex couples, the city terminated their contract.

CSS ended up suing the city stating that allowing same-sex couples to adopt would violate its views on religious teachings about marriage. Before heading to the Supreme Court, lower federal courts ruled in favour of Philadelphia, which said the city was properly enforcing its anti-discrimination laws.