Supreme Court rejects appeal from Kim Davis, the US clerk who refused to register same-sex marriages

The Supreme Court of the United States has declined to hear and appeal from Kim Davis, who was jailed back in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The clerk made headlines when she denied same-sex couples the right to marry following the Supreme Court’s decision to make same-sex marriage legal across all 50 states in the US.

However, LGBTQ+ campaigners were left alarmed and angry after two supreme court justices attacked the 2015 decision to legalise same-sex marriage.

Supreme court justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said that they agreed with the decision not to hear Kim Davis’ case for appeal, but added that it was a “stark reminder of the consequences” of the landmark decision five years ago.

The justices also claimed that Kim Davis “may have been one of the first victims of this court’s cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision”.

Thomas and Alito went further and added that the 2015 decision has left people with religious objections to same-sex marriage “in the lurch”.

“By choosing to privilege a novel constitutional right over the religious liberty interests explicitly protected in the First Amendment, and by doing so undemocratically, the court has created a problem that only it can fix,” they said. “Until then, Obergefell will continue to have ‘ruinous consequences for religious liberty.'”

This has naturally caused outrage amongst LGBTQ+ campaigners and activists, and is a stark reminder that we should not take these rights that have been hard fought for for granted.

“It is appalling that five years after the historic decision in Obergefell, two justices still consider same-sex couples less worthy of marriage than other couples,” James Esseks, director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) LGBT and HIV Project, told The Guardian.