Study finds Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies are reasons for not being re-elected

Not a surprise at all…

In a post-election study taken by the GRQ and Human Rights Campaign, research has found that the 45th president’s anti-LGBTQ+ views, handling of racial injustices and treatment of immigrants led to his one-term presidency.

“This election truly was a referendum on Trump and Trump’s record on equality issues leads the list of problems voters has with this President,” the study says.

The study also showcased that Equality Voters, a group of voters modeled to support LGBTQ+ issues, and LGBTQ+ voters, “delivered massive margins to pro-equality candidates up and down the ballot.”

As we all know Trump has been known to never hold back in terms of expressing his bigoted and often false allegations when it comes to race and LGBTQ+ equality.

Between appointing homophobic politicians to positions of power, calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “symbol of hate” and supporting transphobic policies, no conservative stone has been unturned.

45 percent of voters against Trump stated that his “racism and attacks on people of color, immigrants, and LGBTQ+” was the biggest reason to oppose him this election.