Students protested outside their school after a transgender teen reported being assaulted and police declared that no such attack took place.

On 4 November, the students united in front of Berlin High School in Berlin, Wisconsin to take a stand against the response to the claims.

The 14-year-old student said he was cornered in the boy’s bathroom before a group of students demanded he take off his pants and lift up his shirt to expose his body.

Speaking to local news outlet WBAY, the student explained: “They were surrounding the stall door and one was recording through the peek hole, and they saw my bottom half and after that I stood in the stall crying.”

He added that there have been several assaults over the last few weeks but was scared to report them straight away.

According to the Berlin Police Department, the school notified them of the alleged incident as soon as they were made aware of it.

However, after investigating what happened, local police issued a statement saying that the assault never happened.

“After multiple interviews and examining the associated evidence of the alleged assault, our investigation discovered no physical assault or attack against the alleged victim took place,” a spokesperson said.

They added that an alleged video recording of the trans student in the bathroom is still being looked into.

The school district confirmed that it is conducting a separate investigation into the claims.