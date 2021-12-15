Strictly’s John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are exactly the representation I needed growing up

I’ll admit it. I love Strictly. (I know, as a gay man? Groundbreaking.)

I love the hair, I love the makeup, I love the costumes, and of course I love the dance. Most of all, though, I love how these combine to transport you from the mundane, from the everyday, into a different world, one of endless possibility: for anything is possible with the right amount of spray tan, glitter, and with the right shoes.

Each Saturday night from September to December, BBC One’s viewers are taken into this other world, whether they like it or not. And as each couple dances, we get a 90-second glimpse into different scenes in this world. A Viennese waltz might follow a rumba; an American smooth might come after a charleston. We, as viewers, are merely visitors, never able to stay longer than we’re allowed.

In 2021, the standard on the show has been exceptionally high. This has only added to the sense of being transported somewhere ethereal. And though I’ve disagreed with some of the judging – something I am, of course, completely unqualified to do – I think it’s safe to say that Strictly has really hit its stride this year after it wobbled a little in 2020 because of the pandemic.

But, for me, there’s more than that. This year’s cast of celebrities is undeniably talented, but they’re also a diverse group of people. Rose and Giovanni’s Couple’s Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit was stunningly beautiful, while Rhys and Nancy’s Argentine tango to In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins was as fierce as it was passionate.

However, there is one couple I want to talk about in particular – chef and baker John Whaite and his professional partner Johannes Radebe. As Strictly’s first same-gender male couple, their presence on the show this series has meant so much to me.

I’ll admit that before the series started, I was a bit sceptical. What difference did two men dancing together make, anyway? There have been plenty of LGBTQ+ professional and celebrity dancers on Strictly over the years. I didn’t quite understand why everyone was getting so caught up in it. I thought there were more important things to be worrying about.

Then the day arrived. Saturday night, 25 September. The Strictly theme played, the lights went up, and we were back in glitter-land. Couple by couple danced, giving it their best effort despite never having danced before that week. Eventually we got to John and Johannes – and as soon as they started to dance, the penny dropped.

I got why people were so caught up in it. Seeing two men dance together on a mainstream family entertainment show just blew me away in a way that I can’t explain. I’m not ashamed to admit that I cried in week one, week two, and week three – and at other times too.