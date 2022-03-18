Straight TV presenters kiss on air to raise funds for Red Cross flood victims

TV presenters Grant Denyer and Ben Fordham are facing backlash for sharing a same-sex kiss during an Australia Unites telethon fundraiser.

Grant Denyer and Ben Fordham participated in a live on-air stunt to raise $50,000 for flood victims on behalf of the Red Cross.

On Saturday (12 March) over $25,000,000 Australian dollars was raised for an Australia Unites telethon.

During the fundraiser, a $50,000 donation was promised from an unnamed “major Australian corporation” if Denyer and Fordham kissed on live TV.

Despite the successful appeal, the kiss between both straight men faced backlash for making “entertainment” of an LGBTQ+ moment.

“Whilst I commend 7/9/10 for doing this Telethon for flood victims. The government should do it,” Twitter user Chris McKay posted.

Author Alex Leslie, who identifies as gay, criticised the fundraising stunt as “sleazy” in a now-deleted tweet and questioned why two news producers must kiss to raise money for a charity.

Online user Nicole Mugford also condemned the TV kiss: “I’m uncomfortable about the way that men kissing men and people cross dressing is being encouraged as a joke for charity on the Australia Unites. Please don’t mock and joke about these things in the name of entertainment.”

