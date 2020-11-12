Stonewall and Manchester United launch partnership to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion

The football club is strengthening its commitment to LGBTQ fans.

Manchester United and Stonewall have announced a new partnership aiming to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion within the premiership football club.

The club has signed up to Stonewall’s Diversity Champions and Workplace Allies programmes, meaning it has access to expert consultation, training and dedicated resources from Stonewall to support its LGBTQ+ inclusion initiatives.

It also means that non-LGBTQ+ employees within the club have access to ways to promote and support an LGBTQ+ inclusive workplace.

Manchester United has already taken steps in order to become more inclusive, it has its All Red All Equal banner, which challenges hate crime and discrimination on social media and in 2017 it was the first football club to join Stonewall’s TeamPride coalition, which aimed to tackle discrimination within sport and wider society.

The club has also supported the Rainbow Laces initiative and launched an LGBTQ+ supporters group, the Rainbow Devils.

Praising the partnership between the two, Nancy Kelley, the chief executive of Stonewall said: “It’s so important for organisations to actively work towards making sport everyone’s game.

“Many LGBT+ people want to take part in sport, either as players or fans, but at the moment not everyone feels welcome. We also know that most sports fans want to see sports be better and more inclusive.