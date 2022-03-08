Speaking to school pupils, a haircut and Joelle Taylor’s poems transformed my fears of being butch

I was recently giving a talk for LGBTQ+ History Month to secondary school pupils in my role as a volunteer ambassador with Just Like Us, the LGBTQ+ young people’s charity. At the end of the session, a pupil asked about my experience of homophobia at school. “I was very lucky,” I said brightly. “Most of my school experience was very positive.”

If I had had more time to answer the question, my answer would not have been quite as straightforward. It’s true that when I came out as a lesbian at 14, my friends and family were supportive. But I also worried constantly that my peers’ acceptance of my sexuality depended on it never being visible. Although I was thrilled to have become part of a community that was playful and creative in its exploration of gender norms and celebrated non-conformity, I was terrified to embrace that for myself. The fact that I dressed in a stereotypically feminine way seemed to make those around me more comfortable about my sexuality, so I stuck with it.

I didn’t tell anyone how much I admired butch women, especially the way they played with the boundaries of masculinity and femininity, refusing to conform. I envied the way they didn’t seem to care what anyone thought of who they were or how they behaved. I was awed by these women, but I didn’t allow myself to consider what it meant for my own relationship with masculinity. No matter how much I longed to cut all my hair off, ditch the dresses for three-piece suits and start a pocket square collection, it didn’t feel like an option. Presenting myself authentically meant that I would be putting a spotlight on my identity – it posed too much risk.

It wasn’t until I left school and moved to London for university that I began to experiment with my gender expression. I was tentative at first, but it became impossible to ignore the thrill I experienced every time I found something new that felt authentic. I discovered the joys of soft corduroy suits, flannel shirts, and a freshly broken-in pair of DMs. When I cut all my hair off a few months ago – eight years after I first came out – I couldn’t stop looking at myself in the mirror, amazed by how significant such a small act could be. It only took forty minutes in a barber’s chair to feel more like myself than ever before.

I have also discovered the joys of being able to celebrate other butch women openly. A few weeks ago, I was watching the poet Joelle Taylor perform extracts from her TS Eliot prize winning collection, C+nto & Othered Poems. Giving voice to the lives of butch women like herself, women who are so often pushed to the margins, Taylor commanded the stage. She embodied everything I wanted to be as a teenager but was too afraid to explore. Taylor was not apologising for who she was, nor asking for permission to take up space. She looked so free.