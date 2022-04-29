Spanish government to launch free LGBTQ+ helpline for advice and support

Spain’s Ministry of Equality is launching a “rainbow phone” line to provide advice for and prevent discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

It will incorporate legal assistance with general information on LGBTQ+ rights, as well as psychological support where possible.

The department, which is led by Minister Irene Montero, is intending for the number to be 028 – though this is not yet confirmed, El Diario reported.

The number is symbolic because International Pride Day typically takes place on 28 June each year.

“It will be provided in collaboration with the autonomous communities and referring to the services available in them,” a source told the outlet.

The service is set to be free, accessible in multiple languages and will be available 24/7, all year round.

The source continued: “It is about strengthening the attention map for those territories where it is not being offered or where it is not being done at all times and every day of the year.”

The helpline is part of a wider attempt from the Spanish government to improve the lives of its LGBTQ+ citizens by tackling things such as discrimination and homophobic violence.

The government is hopeful the service will start operating in either June or July, though an exact date is yet to be determined.