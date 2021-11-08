Spain announces free fertility treatments for LGBTQ+ individuals with a new inclusive bill

Spain has now extended its free fertility and IVF treatments to LGBTQ+ people in a huge step towards equality.

On Friday (5 November), the country’s health minister Carolina Darias signed the order that allows queer women, non-binary people, trans women and single women to receive free IVF treatments.

This isn’t the first time that the Spanish government has introduced this inclusive measure.

Before 2013, the country offered free fertility treatment to all until the conservative Popular party changed the eligibility to only straight married women.

For the last six years, LGBTQ+ activists and allies have called on the government to reinstate the inclusion of queer individuals and single women within the bill’s guidelines.

Shortly after signing the order, Darias took to Twitter to praise the initiative and said that the government has “restored rights.”

“Starting today, single women, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people will have access to [reproductive technologies] on the [public health service],” she wrote.

“We have restored rights that should never have been abolished.”