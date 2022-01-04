South Carolina man sues state over wrongful sodomy and sex offender conviction

A gay man is suing the state of South Carolina after being forced to register as a sex offender due to his past sodomy conviction.

The anonymous individual, who goes by John Doe, was convicted for sodomy after having consensual gay sex in 2001.

At the time, the state enforced a “buggery” law that prohibited individuals from having same-sex relations.

Due to the law, John was found guilty and forced to register as a sex offender.

According to a report from the Post and Courier, his partner was also convicted of the same crime.

In 2006, John received a pardon for the verdict after the US Supreme Court deemed the anti-LGBTQ+ law as unconstitutional in 2003.

Even though he was eventually exempted from his crime, he is still required to register as a sex offender to this day.

Now, John is challenging the state and its former legislation with a new lawsuit.

On 22 December 2021, attorney Allen Chaney from the ACLU of South Carolina and attorney Matthew Strugar submitted a lawsuit on the unidentified man’s behalf.