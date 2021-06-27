SNL star Bowen Yang opens up about his experience with conversion therapy

SNL star Bowen Yang opened up about undergoing conversion therapy as a teen in new interview.

Sitting down with People, the comedian spoke on the harmful practice and his turbulent coming out journey.

“There was a huge chasm of misunderstanding. Neither side really understood where the other was coming from, and it led to very dangerous situations overall,” he explained.

According to a report from New York Times, Yang revealed that his parents first found out he was gay at the age of 17 when they discovered AOL messages on his computer.

The 30-year-old underwent eight sessions of gay conversion therapy with a specialist shortly after his parents discovered his sexuality.

But after years of growth, Yang revealed that he and his parents are in a “healthy place”. Their support not only aligns with Yang being a gay man but also in regards to his career.

“There has been a nice shift where they go, ‘Great job,’ they’ve just been encouraging in the purest sense,” he said.