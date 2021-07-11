Sir Richard Branson takes Pride flag to space to honour Pulse nightclub victims

Sir Richard Branson went to space and brought a Pride flag along to honour the Pulse nightclub victims.

According to a report from The Mail, the British entrepreneur opened up about the reasoning behind taking the flag with him on the extraterrestrial journey.

“Somebody who lost a loved one at the [Pulse Orlando] massacre asked if I would do that. We also have many, many friends who are gay and I know people who lost friends there,” he explained.

Branson’s Virgin Galactic flight comes a month after the fifth anniversary of the horrific incident.

At the time of the life-changing massacre, it was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Alongside taking the Pride flag, Branson also brought family photos but was advised not to take a camera or notebooks.

“The last bit of advice I have been given from other astronauts is do not take a camera do not take notebooks, just look out the window and look back at this incredible world we line in and take it all in,” he said.