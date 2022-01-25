Sink the Pink announces it will come to an end after 13 “incredible” years

Sink the Pink, a hugely popular LGBTQ+ collective and club night, announced on 25 January that it will come to an end in 2022.

Founded in 2008 by best friends Amy Zing and Glyn Fussell, it started as a way of countering “too many bland and non-inclusive nights out”.

Sink the Pink has reportedly sold more than 150,000 tickets to its events, which have been home to the likes of MNEK, Jodie Harsh and Bimini.

It has come a long way since its first event in a working mens club in East London, which was attended by 37 people.

Its upcoming event will serve as a “Farewell Ball” to Sink the Pink, taking place on 15 April at Printworks in London.

Glyn said he was “full of pride at what has been achieved” over the years.

He continued: “After 13 incredible years, and a huge amount of wonderful memories, we’ve decided that this next party will be our final Sink the Pink event.

“We’ve shown that our community can be seen and celebrated in mainstream spaces while staying true to what we believe in.

“We’ve proved that queerness holds enormous power and should be celebrated wherever possible.

“We’ve given space to the most progressive and beautiful humans that have been an integral part of the queer landscape of London. We’ve helped form friendships, relationships and life-long memories.”

The event has seen collaborations with performers such as Little Mix and P!nk and taken to stages all over the world in places like New York, London and Berlin, to name a few.

Printworks will be home to the last Sink the Pink on 15 April, with tickets on sale here from 2 February.