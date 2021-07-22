Sharon Stone calls on Catholic Church for LGBTQ+ acceptance: “Listen to your pope”

Legendary actress Sharon Stone has called on the catholic church to support the LGBTQ+ community.

While attending the Cannes Film Festival, the Basic Instinct actress spoke to La Stampa about Pope Francis and his support of the queer community.

“On gay marriage, on adoptions for singles, on various fronts, I want to say: Listen to your pope and respect him,” she exclaimed.

“The church should open its doors to LGBTQ+ Catholics and the curia should accept the directives of this pope who is wonderful.”

The 63-year-old actress is no stranger to showing support for the pope. In a 2020 tweet, Stone praised him for his “common sense” and valid perspective.”

“The pope, a good man, of sound common sense, great spirituality and a strong scientific education has a Valid Perspective! I am not Catholic but I am a believer,” she wrote.