Sharon Stone calls on Catholic Church for LGBTQ+ acceptance: “Listen to your pope”

Legendary actress Sharon Stone has called on the catholic church to support the LGBTQ+ community.
While attending the Cannes Film Festival, the Basic Instinct actress spoke to La Stampa about Pope Francis and his support of the queer community.
“On gay marriage, on adoptions for singles, on various fronts, I want to say: Listen to your pope and respect him,” she exclaimed.
“The church should open its doors to LGBTQ+ Catholics and the curia should accept the directives of this pope who is wonderful.”
The 63-year-old actress is no stranger to showing support for the pope. In a 2020 tweet, Stone praised him for his “common sense” and valid perspective.”
“The pope, a good man, of sound common sense, great spirituality and a strong scientific education has a Valid Perspective! I am not Catholic but I am a believer,” she wrote.
The pope, a good man, of sound common sense, great spirituality and a strong scientific education has a Valid Perspective!
I am not Catholic but I am a believer! https://t.co/WvjCsIlhyu
— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) April 6, 2020
The pope’s acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community has constantly fluctuated over the years.
In 2018, Francis came under fire after shooting down the idea of LGBTQ+ people within the clergy, stating: “The issue of homosexuality is a very serious issue that must be adequately discerned from the beginning with the candidates.”
However, the following year the pontiff requested to meet with Rev. James Martin to have an open discussion about LGBTQ+ Catholics. Martin described the meeting as “consoling, inspiring and encouraging.”
The religous figure also made headlines in 2020, when he told parents that their LGBTQ+ children were loved by God and the church.
“God loves your children as they are,” he reportedly said. “The church loves your children as they are because they are the children of God.”
Even though the pope has shown acceptance towards queer people, the Vatican as a whole has steadily pushed back against the LGBTQ+ community.
Back in March, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith declared that the Catholic Church would not bless same-sex unions.
The Vatican ruled that Catholic priests couldn’t bless same-sex unions due homosexual partnerships not being “ordered to the Creator’s plan.”
Since the declaration was released activists and some religious officials have expressed disappointment in the decision.
Related: LGBTQ+ Catholic group calls Vatican’s same-sex ruling “disappointing”