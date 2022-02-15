Sha’Carri Richardson calls out Olympics for double standards: “The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady”

Sha’Carri Richardson called out the Olympics for how it handled Kamila Valieva’s drug case compared to hers.

The American sprinter was given a one-month ban from athletics during the summer of 2021 after she tested positive for marijuana – something that resulted in her missing Tokyo’s delayed 2020 Olympics.

Richardson stated at the time that she used cannabis to cope with her mother passing away, adding that she smoked it in Oregon where the drug is legal.

She had qualified to compete in the games in the 100-metre dash after coming first in the US Olympic Trials and gave a shout out to the LGBTQ+ community after her win.

Valieva, a 15-year-old figure skater who helped bring home a gold medal for Russia in a team event last week, tested positive for trimetazidine (a banned substance used by some competitors to increase blood flow) at the Russian Figure Skating Championships on 25 December.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has since concluded that she can continue to compete in Beijing’s Winter Olympics, marking a stark difference in the outcome of Richardson’s situation.

Responding to the news, the 21-year-old tweeted: “Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Valieva could have any medals won in Beijing taken from her in a full doping hearing after the Games conclude.

Those on the CAS panel stated that all factors were taken into consideration when reaching their decision – including the fact that the athlete’s age means she is considered a vulnerable adult.

The decision to let Valieva continue competing has faced fierce backlash from fans and organisations alike, with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee calling it “another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.”