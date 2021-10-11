Sex Education’s Cal helped me feel incredibly seen as a young non-binary person

Back in 2018 I hadn’t come out as trans yet. My friends and family knew I was LGBTQ+ as I had told them about my partner, but I hadn’t even given the time to process how I was even going to approach coming out as transgender. I was only out as non-binary to my friends and my partner.

I remember when the Love, Simon trailer was released and just how excited I was to be able to go see an actual film about being LGBTQ+ in the cinema – something I had never experienced before. The conversation at the time centred on how the film was going to be the first film by a major Hollywood studio to focus on a gay teenage romance and it just felt so special.

At the cinema there were teenagers who had brought flags with them, wrapped around their shoulders, as they spoke excitedly amongst their friends while they purchased popcorn. There were queer couples who held each other’s hand tightly in theirs as they grinned at one another while waiting to go into the screen room.

There were parents with their children who looked overjoyed at how happy and excited their child was and there were some who came on their own but still looked like they belonged in that room full of different variations of LGBTQ+ people who had come to see the film.

My partner squeezed my hand and we looked at each other with smiles on our faces – this was a perfect representation of why more films like this need to be released.

“You get to exhale now, Simon”. I remember that line that still stays with me at this very moment even three years later. No matter how many times I hear that sentence I will always feel the need to want to cry, I can’t even tell you how hard I sobbed upon seeing it the very first time. As a closeted trans person at the time, listening to those words was and still is powerful.

Whenever the camera focused on Simon’s mum, Emily (Jennifer Garner), she delivered lines like “You get to be more you then you have been in a long time” and “as soon as you came out you said ‘Mom, I’m still me.’ I need you to hear this. You are still you, Simon.” It was as if she was delivering those lines to every person in the audience.