Senators call for Biden to protect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and 13 fellow Senators have urged the State Department to support LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

Senator Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, signed a letter calling upon Biden and secretary of State Antony Blinken to offer protection of LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

The opening of the letter requests for the State Department to take swift action to implement President Biden’s expansive commitment to “pursue an end to violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics, and to lead by the power of our example in the cause of advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world.”

The senators’ letter also calls upon the need for additional steps to support LGBTQ+ asylum seekers. It is believed that close to 11,400 total LGBTQ+ asylum applications were filed in the US from 2012 to 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Klobuchar further her message of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community: “The United States has been a beacon of hope for many LGBTQ migrants escaping persecution. The State Department must continue their efforts to support these asylum seekers.

Alongside Senator Klobuchar, these senators also signed the letter calling for protections for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers: Richard Blumenthal, Cory A. Booker, Sherrod Brown, Richard J. Durbin, Dianne Feinstein, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jacky Rosen, Bernard Sanders, Tina Smith, Elizabeth Warren, Alex Padilla, Edward J. Markey, and. Patty Murray.