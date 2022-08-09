Senator Lindsey Graham wants states to decide same-sex marriage laws

United States senator Lindsey Graham argued for the end of federal protections on same-sex marriage rights in a recent debate.

Graham, a Republican, who is the senator for South Carolina, appeared alongside Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

The 67-year-old made it clear that the conservative majority in the Supreme Court would allow them to overturn vital legislation.

This includes Obergefell vs Hodges, which nullified state laws banning same-sex marriage.

This took place during the Obama administration.

The senator was asked directly by CNN’s Dana Bash if the law should be overturned.

“Well, that would be up to the Court,” he responded, before adding: “I think states should decide the issue of marriage.”

Bash followed up and asked how many laws this would apply to, citing Loving vs Virgina, which made interracial marriage a federally protected right in the United States.

Senator Graham responded no to the question.

"But if you're going to ask me to have the federal government take over defining marriage, I'm going to say no." — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says debates over SCOTUS striking down abortion and potentially marriage equality is just politics and should be state issues pic.twitter.com/AXkK4OTK2B — The Recount (@therecount) August 7, 2022

He then blamed the Democrats for discussing issues he believed are not relevant to Americans.

“We’re talking about constitutional decisions that are still in effect. But if you’re going to ask me to have the federal government take over defining marriage, I’m going to say no,” said Senator Graham.

His comments followed the overturning of landmark Roe vs Wade in June.

The debate has raised questions about the intentions of the Republicans.

Former president Donald Trump appointed three of the total nine justices in the Supreme Court of the United States.

The changes caused concerns about current precedents.

Democrats have pushed for votes to codify vital legislation such as abortion rights, same-sex marriage and contraceptive rights.

They are yet to get this through an equally controlled senate.