Scottish teenager beaten to the ground in vicious homophobic attack

A 15-year-old was attacked by a group of three people and subjected to homophobic abuse in a vicious hate crime.

The teenager, who cannot be named at this time, was getting off a bus in the town of St Andrews in Scotland on 27 October when he was jumped from behind.

He was called anti-gay slurs on the bus, resulting in his decision to depart and avoid the harassment.

The strangers punched and kicked the boy to the ground after following him, according to the victim’s mother.

She told The Courier: “There were three of them, they attacked him from behind, he fell on the ground and hit his head.

“They punched him in the face and started kicking him on the ground.”

He fortunately did not require medical treatment for his injuries, but is now suffering emotionally as a result of the seemingly prejudiced crime.

“It’s really upsetting,” his mother added, explaining that witnesses managed to get the attackers away from her child.

“I’ve been young myself and I can understand that kids sometimes can be a bit cruel towards anyone who is different but the whole violence, that’s really scary.

“It could have been much worse and the idea of him not being able to walk around the street in St Andrews of all places – it’s not something that ever crossed our minds.

“It just doesn’t happen that often, it’s just really scary.”