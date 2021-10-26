Scott Mills has announced that he is engaged to long-time boyfriend Sam Vaughan in an adorable Instagram post.

The radio presenter wrote a lengthy statement to his followers, revealing that he never thought he would ever get married.

“Some Happy News,” Mills wrote. “After 4 years together I’m delighted to say we got engaged at the weekend. As @samvaughan89 knows, I always said I didn’t think I would ever get married. But then I met you Sam.”

Mills went on to write a heartfelt message to his soon-to-be husband.

He added: “You make me laugh every single day, you support me in so many ways and I adore everything about you. As soon as I met you I knew this could be something special and it is (after a slow start).

“We’ve had some amazing times, and I’m bursting with happiness to know we will have so many more. I love you with all my heart.”

Alongside his statement, Mills shared a series of pictures – including what appears to be the moment the two got engaged.

Balloons can be seen floating with photographs of the couple attached to each one, with flowers and fairy lights giving the room an intimate feel.