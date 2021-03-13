Scotland passes landmark hate crime bill that gives protection to the LGBTQ+ community

A huge win for the LGBTQ+ community in Scotland.

According to a report from the BBC, the Scottish Parliament has passed a bill that fights against hate crimes towards the LGBTQ+ community.

The inclusive bill passed by an 82 to 32 vote this past Thursday after a prolonged debate.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill will define offences as “aggravated” – which in turn will affect the sentencing process – if the offence was committed because of someone’s sexual orientation, transgender identity, race, age, or disability.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf expressed his excitement with the bill stating: “I am delighted Holyrood has backed this powerful legislation that is fitting for the Scotland we live in.

He continued: “Parliament has sent a strong and clear message to victims, perpetrators, communities and to wider society that offences motivated by prejudice will be treated seriously and will not be tolerated.”

The bill has also created new offences of “stirring up hatred” and throws out the offence of blasphemy.