“Say Gay” billboards appear in Floridian cities to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Cities in Florida are displaying “SAY GAY” billboards in response to the state’s highly controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Southern Progress, a left-leaning super PAC, is responsible for the messaging, which is featured in the cities of Tallahassee, Orlando and Jacksonville.

The billboards were installed on 25 March and will be displayed for a month.

Each one features “SAY GAY” in black capitalised letters against a white backdrop.

The legislation, which is officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill, seeks to restrict “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in primary schools and has sparked international outrage.

LGBTQ+ activists are fearful that it could totally limit any discussions or lessons on identity, the community’s history and the oppression it has faced – prompting its ‘Don’t Say Gay’ nickname.

“We call it the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill because it prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for certain grade levels, which, you know, sends a really terrible message that conversations about LGBTQ people are somehow inappropriate or even dangerous to be had in front of our young people,” Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith previously told GAY TIMES.

For me to tell you in a classroom that I'm GAY GAY GAY GAY GAY GAY and proud is not a dangerous message as #DeSantis and Republicans suggest it is with #DontSayGay. LGBTQ Floridians like myself are a healthy and normal part of every school in the State of Florida. #SayGay 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/5EKlRxwsjz — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 16, 2022

In November 2016, the 41-year-old made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ Latin person elected to the Florida Legislature.

Since then, the Democrat has used his position in the state’s House of Representatives to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights – which most recently has been an uphill battle against the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

‘Don’t Say Gay’ is set to go into effect on 1 July if Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it into law, which he has suggested he will.