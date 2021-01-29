San Francisco repeals ban on gay bathhouses

San Francisco has removed its ban on gay bathhouses.

San Francisco has repealed its de facto ban on gay bathhouses. The ban was introduced during the 1980s, at the height at the AIDS epidemic.

The regulations banned private rooms with locked doors and employees had to monitor sex between patrons. The lone gay bathhouse in the city currently remains closed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The repal comes following a campaign from Rafael Mandelman, the supervisor of District 8, which includes parts of the city like The Castro, Diamond Heights and Eureka Valley.

The decision was confirmed to Mandelman’s office last week, after being delayed from the start of the month, as some employees were on vacation, while others were dealing with a rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalisations.

Mandelman’s office was given a set of rules, titled the ‘Minimum Standards for Operation of Sex Clubs, Commercial Sex Venues and Parties’, governing how gay bathhouses should begin operating in the city. A copy of these rules was shared with the Bay City Reporter.

Some of the more important rules state there needs to be signage in multiple languages detailing how to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS, customers may not be admitted if they don’t have a valid ID showing they’re over 18 or if they’re clearly intoxicated and wash-up facilities have to be provided.