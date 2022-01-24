Samsung Singapore pulls LGBTQ+ inclusive advert after conservative backlash

Samsung Singapore has pulled its LGBTQ+ inclusive advert after receiving homophobic backlash from online trolls.

In December 2021, the tech giant released an advertisement that featured an array of people testing out the company’s latest products.

Two of the participants in the video was a drag performer and his Muslim mother.

In their section of the video, the son sends his mom a message thanking her for her loving support.

“You are just unbothered having people looking or judging you differently, having a son that does drag,” the son wrote.

After she reads the emotive note, he surprises her in full drag and the two embrace.

While many praised Samsung for their LGBTQ+ inclusion, the advert also received complaints from conservative individuals in Singapore.

According to a report from the BBC, some social media users criticised the commercial for pushing an “LGBT ideology”.

In response to the anti-LGBTQ+ comments, Samsung removed the video altogether and released a statement on Facebook.

“We are aware of the feedback that one of our recent campaign films for our wearable products may be perceived as insensitive and offensive to some members of our local community,” the post said.

“We acknowledge that we have fallen short in this instance, and have since removed the content from all public platforms.”