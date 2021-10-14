Same-sex marriage will not compromise Dutch monarchy’s right to throne

The Dutch crown princess will be allowed to marry someone of any gender without compromising her right to the throne.

Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia recently sparked debate by releasing a book called Amalia, Duty Calls, arguing that the Netherlands’ rules would mean a same-sex royal couple would not be permitted.

Although very little is known about the 17-year-old’s private life, royal marriages require the approval of parliament which means any relationship she wishes to formalise in this way would have to be made public.

In the past, members of the royal house have given up their place in the line of succession so they could marry someone without this consent or because they thought getting it was unlikely.

Responding to questions about the book in parliament, Prime Minister Mark Rutte supported the royal marrying whomever she chooses – regardless of gender.

He said: “The government believes that the heir can also marry a person of the same sex.

“The cabinet, therefore, does not see that an heir to the throne or the king should abdicate if he/she would like to marry a partner of the same sex.”