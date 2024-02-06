Saltburn: Jacob Elordi allegedly assaulted a radio producer who asked for his bathwater

Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is reportedly involved in a police investigation following an alleged assault on a radio producer, as first reported by the Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

According to Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kule & Jackie O show in Sydney, the Australian actor pushed him against a wall and held him by the throat after he made reference to his viral bathroom scene from Emerald Fennell’s psychological thriller.

Fox recounted his version of events on air, explaining that he approached Elordi outside of his hotel to ask for some of his bathwater. In Saltburn, Elordi’s character masturbates in a bathtub before Oliver (Barry Keoghan) enters the tub and licks up his semen around the drain.

Apparently, Fox wanted Elordi’s bathwater as a “gift” to his co-host Jackie O. Elordi reportedly asked Fox to stop recording and delete the footage.

“He kind of gets up in my face,” said Fox. “He’s a lot taller than me. I could’ve kissed him, he was that close. I’m backed against this wall, he’s right in my face and his two boys are now either side of me.

“It was kind of scary. I’m feeling quite intimidated and Jacob demands I delete the footage.”

Fox refused, recalling how the footage could be the “only evidence” of the potential incident. This caused Elordi to “flip”: “He kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

In a statement to Variety, New South Wales Police said: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.”

“Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Fox has stated that he doesn’t want to press charges as he just wants the ordeal “to end”: “I’ve said my piece now. The story’s out there. Let’s move on. Jacob, go do your own thing. Maybe next time someone speaks to you on the street, don’t grab them, allegedly.”

GAY TIMES have reached out to Elordi’s representatives for comment.

Saltburn, a “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire”, was met with positive reviews upon release and became a viral sensation for its twists and turns and homoerotic themes, particularly the chemistry between Elordi and Keoghan’s characters.

The synopsis reads: “Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Saltburn’s ensemble cast also includes Rosamund Pike as Elsbeth Catton, Richard E. Grant as Sir James Catton, Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton, Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start and Carey Mulligan as “Poor Dear” Pamela.

Saltburn is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.