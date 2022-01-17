Rylan Clark opens up about his mental health journey: “I did not know myself at certain points”

TV personality Rylan Clark has opened up about his mental health in a new interview.

Back in 2021, the 33-year-old shocked fans when he announced his separation from husband Dan Neal.

Alongside his martial update, Clark also revealed that he would be taking time off to “seek help” due to him not being in a “good place” mentally.

After a few months away from the spotlight, the Supermarket Sweep host sat down with The Observer and gave insight into his mental health journey.

“I’m the last person that my friends would ever believe could feel as low as I did,” he explained.

“I did not know myself at certain points. I was having thoughts and doing things that made me… f**ked up, for want of a better word.

“I didn’t understand why I was doing that to myself. So, I went away for a bit.”

He also discussed the pressure of juggling his TV persona and his personal identity as Ross Clark.

“I’ve always been strong. I’ve always taken a lot of shit. And this is where Rylan and Ross come into play. Because when it’s Rylan I’m a brick wall,” he explained.