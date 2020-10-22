Russia’s cabinet strikes down bill which would’ve legally erased trans people

The proposed bill would have also constitutionally banned same-sex marriages and adoption.

The Russian cabinet has surprisingly acted in a pro-LGBTQ+ way after it struck down amendments to the country’s new ‘Family Code’.

The controversial amendments would’ve prevented trans people from legally changing their gender, as well as constitutional bans on same-sex marriages and adoption.

In documents seen by TASS from the Russian cabinet, the amendments were rejected by the government commission on legislative activities.

The draft says: “If the law is adopted, the balance of rights and interests in the family may be shifted towards the rights of parents, given the deliberately weaker position of children in family relations, taking into account their age.

“These initiatives do not correspond to the interests of the child and the protection of his rights.”

The draft also called the proposed amendments “vague” and that it failed to “provide arguments indicating the need for a serious change in both the conceptual apparatus and the structure of the family legislation in general.”

When the amendments were proposed by Yelena Mizulina, a Russian lawmaker who spearheaded the country’s gay ‘propaganda’ rule, trans people began fleeing the country. Irma Veller, a 44-year-old trans woman, told The Moscow Times: “I understood that my life is of no value here anymore.”