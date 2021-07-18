Russian company refuses to print BTS banners due to claims of “gay propaganda”

A Russian print shop refused to print a BTS banner for a K-pop cafe due to “gay propaganda.”

According to a report from RT, the PinkyPop cafe owners were looking to print “greeting cards and banners” that featured their customer’s favourite K-Pop groups.

Taking to Instagram stories, the owners of the cafe elaborated about the situation and the printers dismissive behaviour.

“We discussed all the work details, and placed our first order… after seeing the photos of the bands BTS and Stray Kids, which they were supposed to print, they began to ignore us,” they wrote.

When the print shop eventually responded to the cafe owners, they refused to take part in the job after claiming that BTS promotes a “non-traditional orientation.”

“Do I understand correctly that these people have a non-traditional orientation? I have seen them – they aren’t hiding their orientation. We won’t be printing this,” the printer shop said.

The printer went on to say that the cafe owners were “stupid to support something that may leave you with no grandchildren” and asked if they wanted their “children to become perverts.”

“We have enough normal clients to be able to choose who to work with and who not to,” they added.

This isn’t the first time that BTS received pushback from Russian conservatives.