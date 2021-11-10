Russia labels prominent LGBTQ+ rights group as “foreign agent”

A prominent LGBTQ+ rights group, as well as several lawyers, have been labelled “foreign agents” by Russian authorities.

On the evening of 8 November, the move was made against the Russian LGBT Network and five lawyers.

The classification requires the group to comply with an array of administrative procedures, as well as making the status known across its publications and social media accounts.

Authorities say it helps identify those receiving “foreign funding” and engaging in “political activity.”

The Network has consistently fought for civil rights in the country since its 2006 inception and currently has 17 branches in Russia.

It is one of the most well-known groups in the region, as well as abroad due to its efforts in rescuing LGBTQ+ people from Chechnya during its crackdown on the community.

A statement released by the Russian LGBT Network said that it will challenge the move in court.

It read: “We don’t know why we have been declared a ‘foreign agent.’ The Russian LGBT Network disagrees with this status. We are not involved in political activities, we offer legal and psychological aid (and) defend the rights of the LGBT+ community.