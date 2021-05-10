Republican lawmaker blocks measure honouring gay country singer TJ Osborne

A Republican lawmaker has halted a vote to honour TJ Osborne, one half of the country duo Brothers Osborne.

According to a report from Variety, TJ was expected to be honoured in Tennessee with a symbolic gesture.

The chair of the House Republican Caucus, Jeremy Faison, stopped the bill from going forward. He went on to defend his stance by saying: “We have some concerns.”

Before Faison intervened the honour was passed in the Senate with a 30-0 vote.

Shortly after the decision was announced, Brothers Osborne tweeted the Tennessee lawmaker and asked to meet in person.

“We’ve lived in this state for over half of our lives. [Jeremy Faison] honoured Ben Shapiro who doesn’t even live here. Jeremy, let’s have lunch one day. On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person,” they tweeted.

Faison responded to the country duo’s tweet, stating: “I would be honoured to break bread with you.” The country artists responded back with: “We’ll message you directly.”