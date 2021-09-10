Report highlights stark reality of suicide this World Suicide Prevention Day

Every 10 September communities come together to raise awareness about how we can reduce suicide rates across the world.

Content warning: This story may include topics that some readers may find uncomfortable.

The LGBTQ+ community is hard hit by thoughts of suicide and, according to an independent study from Just Like Us, young people in the community are twice as likely to contemplate suicide than their non-LGBTQ+ peers.⁠

Statistics from the International Association for Suicide Prevention show how serious the issue is, as over 700,000 people die by suicide globally each year – equating to one every 40 seconds.

The number of suicides is much higher among males than females across all age groups across the world and in the UK alone, men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women.

According to the International Association for Suicide Prevention, we can all take action to change the course of someone’s life.

They recommend looking out for those who are not coping by identifying signs such as hopelessness, rage, uncontrolled anger, a desire for revenge or engaging in dangerous activities.

An individual suffering from depression is 20 times more likely to die by suicide than someone without the disorder, highlighting the need to help those who need it.

It is important for people to remember that you do not need to have all the answers as there is no universal way to help people.

Taking time to deal with the situation is imperative, as well as remembering that small gestures can go a long way in helping someone.

myGP is attempting to open up the conversation around toxic masculinity in order to redefine what it means to be masculine and hopefully battle the stigma holding many men back from seeking help when they need it most.

Further advice and resources on suicide from the International Association for Suicide Prevention are available here.