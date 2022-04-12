Remembering the 9 trans individuals who have been killed in the US this year

Matthew Angelo Spampinato

On 9 February, Matthew Angelo Spampinato was killed in a hit-and-run in New Castle, Delaware. Spampinato, a 21-year-old transgender man, was reportedly travelling home from work at a Starbucks when he was tragically struck along the shoulder of Route 273. His co-worker, Samantha Strothmann, told the News Journal that he was “always so selfless” and would “ask how everybody was doing even when he wasn’t having a good day himself”. The publication also said that customers described him as a “breath of fresh air” and had a “smile that could turn a day around”. Morgan Hanners, his cousin, expressed how she didn’t want Spampinato to be remembered as a statistic. “I want people to think of him as a human being who had a family [and] who had people that loved him,” she said. “I would give anything just to be able to see him.”