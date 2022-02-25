In 1988, the Tory government created Section 28, a law that prohibited the “… promotion of homosexuality” by local authorities. Section 28 didn’t officially prohibit schools from teaching about (homo)sexual health, but it had the impact of censoring and scaring teachers and governors from mentioning, teaching or even acknowledging anything queer related in schools. In many instances this affected the sexual health information young people received. When the laws were removed in 2003, I was 13 struggling with my sexuality. Sexual orientation was still not discussed at all for the remaining three years by teachers and never discussed positively by my peers. I left school with exacerbated feelings of loneliness and otherness; taught nothing about sexual health clinics, healthy relationships or anything about sexual orientation. I know there are several other queer people around my age and older who had similar experiences. We were forced to navigate sexual health alone, teaching ourselves through friendships, relationships, and sex. Has this changed for young people today?

Recent data from UK Health Security Agency shows it hasn’t; HIV testing is low in people aged 15 to 24 although it’s higher in people aged 25 to 34. The data also shows that young people, the age group with the highest burden of STIs, may experience greater difficulty in finding, accessing and engaging with relevant online sexual health information. Furthermore, a report released this month commissioned by Sex Education Forum (SEF) based on a survey of over a thousand 16–17-year-olds revealed Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) lessons are being delivered inconsistently. Young people often have few opportunities to influence how their RSE lessons could be improved or ask any further questions. COVID disrupted education, creating challenges for young people, teachers and parents, having a substantial effect on the delivery of RSE to yet another entire generation of young people.

In September 2020, legislation made new inclusive relationship and sex education statutory in all secondary schools, and relationships education statutory in all primary schools in England. This area of teaching was due to start in September 2021, but schools have asked for more time to properly implement the curriculum due to COVID delays. The SEF report uncovered massive gaps in the provision of RSE. Findings showed that half of young people in England received absolutely no RSE during lockdown, and 22% rated RSE lessons as ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’. One third learned nothing about how to access a sexual health clinic, 28% said they received no information on how to recognise healthy relationships, and 28% said they learned nothing about sexual orientation.