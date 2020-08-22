Recovering cancer patient attacked by two men because of her LGBTQ+ T-shirt

Heulwen Rowcliffe was punched and kicked by two men over the T-shirt she was wearing.

Heulwen Rowcliffe, a Welsh woman recently diagnosed with breast cancer, was attacked while walking her dog by two men who targeted her because of a T-shirt she wearing with an LGBTQ+ message.

Heulwen had recently had surgery and radiotherapy to treat her cancer.

The attack happened last Friday (14 August) in Heulwen’s hometown of Lampeter, Ceredigion, on a footpath near the River Teifi.

Heulwen told the BBC that she was approached by two men who pushed her to the ground, before proceeding to punch and kick her. As the men attacked her, they made comments about the message on her T-shirt which read: “Yes, my girlfriend gave this to me.”

She sustained an injured back and scrapes on her face following the attack. Speaking to the BBC, Heulwen said she’d been attacked before in different areas, but was “really shocked” to have been attacked in Lampeter.