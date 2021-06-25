Recolour The Rainbow: Lesbian Strength march at Pride 1985

During Pride, only one rainbow deserves to be seen. That’s why SKITTLES® has given up its rainbow to re-colour moments from Pride’s history. In partnership with GAY TIMES, Switchboard and Queer Britain, the Recolour The Rainbow campaign has breathed new life into archive imagery to acknowledge and celebrate those who have come before us in the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation.

Alongside the recolouring of four black and white images, we have delved deeper into the stories of the people featured in the photographs to find out their memories of the moment, and to spotlight and preserve queer history for a new generation.

It’s March 1985. BBC One’s EastEnders has just debuted, The Colour Purple has launched Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg into the public eye – and Femi Otitoju is attending her fourth Lesbian Strength March.

Femi came out in her last year at school “so the community was really important to me,” she says. “They were my mummy, my aunt, my big sister, my next door neighbour, my everything. I wasn’t one of the organisers of the march but one of the people who showed up on the day.”

In 1985 there was a severe lack of queer female representation at Pride. The Pride Flag, designed by artist and gay rights activist Gilbert Baker, had, by now, been widely adopted throughout the LGBTQ+ community. But Pride itself was mostly men. Lesbian Strength was formed to create a space where lesbians could be seen on the street – and as a visible and an identifiable group.

“When I was coming out, most people I saw who were out, or able to come out and live openly as gay men and lesbians were white,” says Femi. “And so I made it my mission to ensure, if there was a camera, or a microphone, I’d be right in front of it! It was really important for me to carry the Black Lesbian banner. I wanted to show different images of what lesbians could be like.”

Living at the intersection of being a Black queer person in the 80s came with its challenges. It was common for LGBTQ+ people to be rejected by their families after they had come out. But while white LGBTQ+ people would move to a big city and create chosen families, LGBTQ+ people of colour were faced with not seeing themselves properly represented within that community. Femi was adamant she’d be that positive representation that was so sorely needed. “I didn’t have those ties,” says Femi. “So I felt very responsible to young lesbian and gay men who were coming up who might not have seen anybody like me, and looking happy about it. So I wanted to be visible. I wanted them to see that it could be fun, no matter how tough it might be.”

“The other reason I was there,” Femi jokes, “was because you could wear a dress to Lesbian Strength and stand out! If you were a lesbian and you wore a dress to Gay Pride, the drag queens would outshine you. When I attended Gay Pride, I was more butchy, less campy because the competition was much higher. A bit of a shallow reason, but there you go!”