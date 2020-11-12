Reading attacker pleads guilty to murders of three gay men

Khairi Saadallah killed David Wails, James Furlong and Joe Ritchie-Bennett in an attack in June.

Khairi Saadallah has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder following his knife attack in Reading’s Forbury Gardens back in June.

All three of the victims, David Wails, James Furlong and Joe Ritchie-Bennett were “sorely missed” members of Reading’s LGBTQ+ community.

Their friend Stephen Young, and Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, who were sat nearby, were also injured in the attack.

The court heard that the day before the attack, Saadallah had purchased a large kitchen knife and that during the attack, witnesses said they heard him shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) and “victory on infidels.”

Prosecutors say that Saadallah had acted “without warning or provocation” and left victims with “catastrophic and fatal” injuries. Prosecutor Alison Morgan said the attack merited a whole life sentence.

Saadallah, who was born in Tripoli, Libya, had been living in the UK since 2012 and had been granted asylum in 2018. The court was told that he had previous convictions for violence, criminal damage and possession of bladed articles, with these offences being committed between 2014 and 2019.

He had been known to security services in 2019 over suspected links to terrorist groups, but security sources say he was assessed and no genuine threat or immediate risk had been identified.