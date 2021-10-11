Ratched gave me the confidence to come out as LGBTQ+ to new people

Last year, in the middle of lockdown when we were all desperate for new TV to devour, Ryan Murphy dropped Ratched. Before I even watched the series, I’d seen hundreds of TikTok’s montaging its camp, glamorous and periodically horrifying scenes. Gwendolyn Briggs and the titular character Mildred Ratched, who fall deeply in love with each other against all odds, caught my attention.

Ryan Murphy has a way of creating horror with clever social meaning that teaches us something about the world we live in and how it’s set up to fail minorities. Murphy has always stood up for anyone who sits outside of social norms – his meditations on class, sexuality and gender are often underrated, shrouded in nail-biting horror plot lines which temporarily distract us from the deeper meaning.

Set in a very stylised, Murphian vision of 1950s America, Ratched is another great example of the producer’s penchant for a powerful queer love story that battles against all odds and – just about – wins. Mildred Ratched is a nurse with a troubled past and Gwendolyn Briggs is a powerful career woman who has fashioned herself a so-called ‘lavender marriage’. This is the name of a marriage between two LGBTQ+ people, allowing them to explore and develop queer relationships whilst appearing to be happily married and heterosexual.

Gwendolyn and Mildred’s relationship, nicknamed Mildolyn, is full of elements that were extremely relatable for me and a lot of other LGBTQ+ folk. Mildred’s coming out moment is one of the most touching and powerful pieces of LGBT+ television I have ever seen. You can truly tell that Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon, both in LGBTQ+ relationships themselves, helped produce the show. Plus, it comes from the mind of lesbian journalist Lana Winters (the ‘sapphic reporter’).

The show is incredibly authentic, and avoids the usual tropes LGBTQ+ representation – particularly of women – often falls into. There is not one moment where Mildred and Gwen’s relationship feels fetishized or tokenistic, and the trope of one or both of the queer characters in the relationship passing away in a heartbreaking, tragic twist doesn’t happen (The Haunting of Bly Manor, I’m looking at you!).

Firstly, Mildred comes out rather late in life. It is her encounters with a man that make her realise that she is actually interested in women, and her journey towards this revelation is slow and incredibly poignant. The first time Gwendolyn takes her to a 1950s sapphic bar (that I would love to visit), she is terrified. She panics and runs.