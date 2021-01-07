Rainbow flags spotted at violent pro-Trump attack on Capitol Hill

Gays for Trump were in attendance during the siege on Congress.

On Wednesday (6 January), hundreds of pro-Trump supporters and domestic terrorists launched a violent attack on Capitol Hill, breaking into the rotunda and Senate chamber.

One woman was shot dead, and three others died of “medical emergencies” according to Washington DC police, with officers making a further 52 arrests.

The riots came after current president Donald Trump told his supporters to come to Washington and challenge Congress over Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Social media erupted with videos from the riots. Rainbow flag holders, undoubtedly from the president’s devoted Gays for Trump clan, could be seen amongst the footage.

Biden addressed the siege on Capital in a statement posted to Twitter, in which he wrote: “Let me be very clear: The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America.

“What we’re seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It’s disorder, it’s chaos, it borders on sedition. And it must end now.”

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House, called it a “shameful assault” that will not “deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden”.

Following Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral college victory in the early hours of Thursday morning, Trump pledged to commit to an “orderly transition” on 20 January.

Trump’s account on Twitter is currently suspended after he repeated claims of voter fraud in the presidential election and called the rioters “great patriots” – a stark contract to when he labelled Black Lives Matter protestors as “thugs” and “terrorists”.