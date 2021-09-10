Rainbow crossing vandalised with Bible verse just days after installation

A rainbow crosswalk was vandalised with a Bible verse claiming the LGBTQ+ community stole the symbol from God.

The crossing in Port Colborne, Canada, had been installed just days before and is being repainted as a result of the damage.

Genesis 9:13 was used to deface the rainbow and is a Bible verse that is commonly used by homophobic Christians to claim that the LGBTQ+ community stole the symbol from God.

It reads: “I have set my rainbow in the clouds and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.

“I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life.”

Austin Gooder, a local resident, spoke to a news outlet in the region about the irony behind the vandal’s actions.

“If the rainbow is a Godly sign,” he explained, “then the people who will vandalise a rainbow crosswalk are vandalizing a sign of God. Sounds like a logical contradiction to me.”

Permanent rainbow crosswalks are common all over the world and are an inexpensive way for local authorities to support the LGBTQ+ community.