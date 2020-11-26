Quinn wins the GAY TIMES Honour for Sporting Hero

Quinn has been named the recipient of this year’s GAY TIMES Honour for Sporting Hero.

The professional footballer came out publicly as transgender earlier this year, and gave their followers tips on how to become better allies to the trans community.

With over 50 caps and a bronze Olympic medal to their name, the Canadian player is a true powerhouse in the sport.

“I want to see more inclusivity across my national team environment and in the professional realm — it’s something that I really want to work towards,” Quinn says in our interview with them inside the new issue of GAY TIMES Magazine.

“Whether that includes creating a trans inclusion policy in Canada, which is something we don’t have right now. It’s so important, not only at the professional level as an athlete, but to make sure policies filter down into our youth programs, so we don’t lose trans kids at young ages.”

Reflecting on their GAY TIMES Honour win, Quinn adds: “It’s such a huge honour. Sometimes it feels like all I’m doing is being who I am and playing the sport that I love.

“For me, it doesn’t feel like I’m doing that much, but I do see the struggles that I’ve gone through to get to this point. I love taking that with me and also understanding that it is a real privilege to have this voice and to have this platform.”

